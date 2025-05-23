UK freezes london assets of Salman F Rahman’s son

The United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has frozen two high-value London properties owned by Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, son of prominent Bangladeshi businessman and former investment adviser to Sheikh Hasina, Salman F Rahman, according to a report by the Financial Times (FT).

The freezing orders were issued as part of a civil investigation into alleged embezzlement by individuals linked to the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina. The properties include a luxury flat at 17 Grosvenor Square purchased in 2010 for £6.5 million, and another at Gresham Gardens in north London, acquired the following year for £1.2 million.

Company and property filings reviewed by the FT show that the properties are owned through offshore entities registered in the Isle of Man.

The NCA confirmed the action, stating: “We can confirm that the NCA has secured freezing orders against property in 17 Grosvenor Square, London, and Gresham Gardens, London, as part of an ongoing civil investigation. We cannot comment further at this time.”

A freezing order is a court-imposed restriction that prevents the sale or transfer of assets while investigations are ongoing.

Notably, UK electoral roll records indicate that Sheikh Rehana, the sister of Sheikh Hasina and mother of former UK City Minister Tulip Siddiq, has resided at the Gresham Gardens property. Her current status at the residence is unclear.

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen confirmed to FT that both Salman and his son Ahmed Rahman are under investigation as suspects in embezzlement cases tied to the previous administration.

In a statement to FT, a spokesperson for Ahmed Rahman said: “Our client denies any involvement in any alleged wrongdoing in the strongest possible terms. He will, of course, engage with any investigation which takes place in the UK.”

“It is well known that there is political upheaval in Bangladesh, where numerous allegations are being made against many hundreds of individuals. We would expect the UK authorities to take this into consideration,” the spokesperson added.

Neither Sheikh Rehana nor Salman F Rahman could be immediately reached for comment.

The development comes as the interim government in Dhaka intensifies efforts to trace and repatriate laundered money, including through planned discussions during Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s upcoming visit to the UK.