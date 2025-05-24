Bangladesh A concede series as 2nd match ends in draw

The second four-day game between Bangladesh A and New Zealand A ended in a draw at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday, with the visitors dominating most of the match.

With this result, New Zealand A won the series 1-0, having secured a 70-run victory in the first game. Earlier, Bangladesh A had won the three-match one-day series 2-1.

Resuming the fourth and final day at 227-4, New Zealand A were eventually bowled out for 379 in their first innings, taking a 22-run lead.

Bangladesh, who were all out for 357 in their first innings, reached 79-2 at stumps in their second innings, resulting in a draw. Rain interrupted a significant portion of the match, which played a crucial role in the stalemate.

Nick Kelly led New Zealand A’s batting with a brilliant 103 runs off 167 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes. Matthew Boyle contributed 58 runs.

Kelly and Boyle added 123 runs for the fifth wicket to push New Zealand ahead.

Bangladesh raised hopes by quickly dismissing the two set batsmen for 15 runs.

However, Dean Foxcroft, 27, and Jayden Lennox, 20, played valuable cameos to help New Zealand extend their lead.

Earlier on Day 3, opener Curtis Heaphy and Joe Carter scored 71 and 62 runs respectively, keeping New Zealand’s innings on track.

For Bangladesh A, off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took 4 wickets for 102 runs, and pacer Khaled Ahmed took 3 wickets for 100 runs.

In the second innings, Bangladesh A lost the wickets of Anamul Haque Bijoy (24) and Saif Hasan, 16. Zakir Hasan remained not out on 24, with Amite Hasan unbeaten on 21 at stumps.