BNP demands fresh advisory council excluding disputed members

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called for reconstitution of interim government’s advisory council by excluding controversial advisors to maintain the administration’s neutrality.

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain made the announcement on Saturday night following a meeting with the Chief Advisor at state guest house Jamuna.

He stated, “To uphold neutrality and public trust, controversial figures should be removed from the advisory council. The people of Bangladesh believe the primary responsibility of the interim government is to facilitate a credible election that will restore democracy.”

Dr. Mosharraf further emphasized that BNP leaders and activists had suffered the most under the Awami League’s rule, both personally and politically.

“It is BNP that most fervently demands justice for the crimes committed during the Awami League’s tenure. If these are not addressed under the current administration, we will ensure justice is served through an independent judiciary if we return to power,” he added.

During the press briefing, he also stated that the party handed over a written statement outlining their demands and expectations to the Chief Advisor during the meeting.

“We were not briefed in advance on the discussion agenda, so we brought a written statement based on our own assessment,” he said.

The BNP reiterated its longstanding demand for a clear and immediate roadmap to national elections.

“Delays in declaring the election roadmap on any pretext will be seen by the nation as a threat to democratic progress and an opening for authoritarianism. The responsibility for this will lie squarely with the current administration and its allies,” Dr. Mosharraf warned.

He reaffirmed that BNP never sought the resignation of the Chief Advisor. “On the contrary, we have continuously extended our cooperation to this interim government in the hope that it will ensure a fair electoral process,” he concluded.