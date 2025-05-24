Maximum 10 SIM cards allowed for one user

From now on, an individual customer can use a maximum of 10 mobile phone SIM cards.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has made this decision on Saturday.

A BTRC official said that a customer was allowed to register up to 15 SIM cards previously. According to the new decision, only a maximum of 10 SIM cards can now be registered per person.

BTRC stated that the decision to reduce the maximum number of SIMs registered under a single customer’s name—from 15 to 10—was made considering international practices and national security. The socio-economic context of Bangladesh was also taken into account.

The organization further noted that setting a limit of 10 personal SIM registrations would require the deactivation of approximately 6.7 million SIMs used by around 2.6 million customers.