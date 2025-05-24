McTominay, Lukaku seal Serie A title for Napoli

Napoli crowned a remarkable season with their fourth Serie A title on Friday, defeating Cagliari 2-0 in a high-stakes finale that saw summer signings Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku deliver when it mattered most.

The victory, in front of a raucous crowd at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, ensured Napoli edged past Inter Milan by a single point to secure their second Scudetto in three years and the first under Antonio Conte.

It was a night of redemption and renewal for a club that had collapsed to 10th place just a season earlier after a chaotic campaign that saw three different managers take charge. Under Conte’s leadership, Napoli returned to the summit of Italian football with a combination of steely defense, smart recruitment, and reinvigorated belief.

With this title, Antonio Conte becomes the first coach in Italian football history to win Serie A with three different clubs — Juventus, Inter and now Napoli. Speaking after the match, Conte called this his “most unexpected, most difficult, and most stimulating” triumph, placing it above his previous domestic and even Premier League success with Chelsea.

“Everyone contributed to this — but the coach most of all,” said captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo. “Napoli needed him to get back on top. He’s phenomenal.”

Conte’s summer overhaul proved crucial. With Napoli missing out on European competition and thus playing fewer matches, the manager was able to focus fully on the league. His most pivotal moves were persuading Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku to join his project. That faith paid off in dramatic fashion on the final day.

Napoli entered the final round needing to match or better Inter’s result to clinch the title. Inter did their part, winning 2-0 at Como, but it wasn’t enough.

McTominay opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a stunning bicycle kick, redirecting a Matteo Politano cross into the net — his 12th goal of the season. The Scottish midfielder dropped to the turf in tears at the final whistle and was later named Serie A’s Player of the Season.

Lukaku sealed the victory in the 51st minute with a vintage solo effort. Latching onto a long vertical pass, the Belgian forward powered through two defenders and slotted home his 14th goal of the season. He also ended the campaign with a league-best 10 assists.

Conte, suspended and watching from the stands due to a red card last weekend, ran down to the pitch at full-time to embrace Lukaku — his former Inter talisman with whom he also lifted the title in 2021.

The final whistle unleashed celebrations throughout Naples. Fans packed the Maradona Stadium hours before kickoff, and thousands more gathered at public viewing areas across the city. Banners reading “Again” with a stylized “4” marked Napoli’s fourth league title — a legacy shared with the legendary Diego Maradona, who led the club to its first two titles in 1987 and 1990.

“This one was different,” said Politano, recalling the tension of the buildup. “Two years ago, we led the league for months. This time, the pressure was huge all week. We couldn’t wait to get on the field and win it for our fans.”

Captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo joined an elite group by lifting his second Scudetto with Napoli — matching the achievement of Maradona himself.

Despite a solid win at Como — with goals from Stefan de Vrij and Joaquín Correa — Inter were left watching from the sidelines. With the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain just over a week away, manager Simone Inzaghi rested key starters including Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram.

Como, already relegated, played most of the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Pepe Reina was sent off in the final game of his career.

Conte’s Napoli combined new blood and old guard seamlessly. McTominay and Lukaku brought a direct edge to the attack, while stalwarts like Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, and goalkeeper Alex Meret provided stability. The defense, the best in the league statistically, was the foundation of Napoli’s success.

After last season’s turmoil and early exits for coaches Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri, and Francesco Calzona, Napoli’s bet on Conte has paid off — with silverware, restored pride, and a return to the top of Italian football.