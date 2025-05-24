Mohammedan, Brothers split points

League champions Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) split point with Brothers Union (BU) Club when their match ended in an exciting 3-3 draw in the Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla on Friday.

In the day’s match, Malian forward Souleymane Diabate scored a brace while defender Mehedi Hasan Mithu supported him with a lone goal for Mohammedan. Senegalese defender Mouhamed Becaye Diarra, Nigerian forward Mfon Udoh and Jewel Rana netted one goal apiece for Brothers.

The early breakthrough came for Brothers through a goal by Diarra in the 7th minute but Mohammedan staged a fight back in the match when Mithu restored the parity in the 25th minute.

Mohammedan went ahead through a goal by Diabate in the 38th minute and after the resumption he further widened the margin scoring his second and third goal for Mohammedan in the 69th minute of the match.

Mfon Udoh reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Brothers in the 71st minute and Jewel Rana leveled the margin scoring the third goal for Brothers in the 8th minute of the match.

With the day’s outcome, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan remained top of the league table with 39 points from 17 matches while the Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union moved fourth position in the table with 27 points playing the same number of matches.

After the match, Mohammedan also received their first-ever trophy in their home ground.