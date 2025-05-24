‘NCP has no connection with advisers Asif, Mahfuz’

National Citizen Party (NCP) convenor Nahid Islam has said that NCP has no connection with the two student advisers Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.

Nahid said, “They (Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain) joined the government as representatives of the mass uprising. I was also with them. If they want to do politics, hold elections, they can’t do that while in the government.”

Nahid Islam made the comment at a press conference at the party office on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn the propaganda that attempts to equate the advisers with our party.”

Adviser Nahid said, “The July Proclamation should be published within the stipulated time, and roadmaps for the trial, reforms and election is needed to be announced together. It should be reached in fair solution after discussing with all.”