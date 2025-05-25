CID to probe case against senior secretary, ACC official over false charges on Khaleda, Tarique

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate a case filed against Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Mokhlesur Rahman and three former chairmen of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for allegedly orchestrating false cases against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman issued the order on Sunday (May 25), after recording the plaintiff’s statement. The case was filed on May 18 by Harun-ur-Rashid.

The other accused are former ACC chairmen Hasan Mashhud Chowdhury, Habibur Rahman, and Abul Hasan Manzur.

According to the complaint, a weekly newspaper published a report on March 17 titled “How ACC’s Former Secretary Mokhles, the Mastermind of the Orphanage Trust Case Against Khaleda Zia, Is Still a Secretary.” The plaintiff claimed he became aware of the article while at Rabindra Sarobar in Dhanmondi that evening. The report allegedly exposed a conspiracy that led to political victimization, including imprisonment and false legal proceedings against Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, and others.

The petitioner further stated that these events contributed to the weakening of democratic institutions and led to human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and fabricated cases during a former authoritarian regime. He identified himself as a victim of this alleged political repression.

The court will determine whether legal action will proceed based on CID’s investigation findings. The plaintiff alleged that the accused conspired and held meetings to fabricate false charges against the BNP leadership, actions which, if proven, are punishable under existing laws.