Inqilab Mancha vows loyalty to Bangladesh

Inqilab Mancha delivered passionate pledge of national loyalty, with spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi declaring organisation will never abandon Bangladesh regardless of circumstances.

Sunday afternoon protest at Shahbagh witnessed dramatic commitment as political figure invoked memory of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia’s patriotic legacy.

“If hell descends upon Bangladesh once again, we will never cross border, leaving behind wounded brothers and sisters and mothers of martyrs,” Hadi proclaimed during rally organised under “July Oikya” banner.

His emotional declaration referenced Khaleda Zia’s famous words, “I have no country other than Bangladesh,” positioning Inqilab Mancha as inheritors of nationalist tradition.

Rally specifically targeted what organisers termed “Indian conspiracies” whilst promoting national unity amongst various political factions. Gathering represented broader attempt to consolidate opposition forces against perceived foreign interference in domestic affairs.

Hadi’s speech combined historical references with contemporary political appeals, drawing parallels between current situation and 2007-08 political crisis known as “1/11 period.”

His remarks suggested continuity between past struggles and present challenges facing Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Most significant moment came when Hadi directly addressed Bangladesh Nationalist Party, acknowledging mutual support during previous crisis.

“We want to tell BNP, you stood for Bangladesh during 1/11 and we stood by you,” Hadi said, before extending conditional offer of future cooperation.

“Stand with people once again and we will always stand by your side,” Hadi concluded, effectively proposing political alliance based on shared nationalist principles.

Statement represented strategic overture aimed at strengthening opposition unity against common adversaries.