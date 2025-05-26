Cow Feet Recipe (Paya)

Ingredients:
* 3 -3 1/2 pounds cow foot
* 1 large onion diced
* ½ cup diced celery
* 2-3 green onion chopped
* 3 thyme sprigs
* 1 tsp white pepper
* 1 tbsp smoked paprika
* 1 tbsp minced garlic
* ½ -1 tsp cayenne pepper
* 8-12 ounce carrot sliced
* 1 tbsp chopped parsley
* 1 scotch bonnet pepper optional
* Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
1. Heat a large heavy bottom sauce pan with about 2 tbsp soil then add onions, celery andsauté for about a minute or two
2. Add all the spices paprika, garlic, cayenne pepper, thyme, bouillon and salt to taste. Stir foranother minute, throw in the cow foot, continue stirring for about 2 minutes add a little bit of water ifneeded.
3. Gently add about 8 -10 cups of water to the pot, bring to a boil and simmer for about 2 -3hours.
4. About 20 minutes before it is ready add carrot and green onion- cook until yam is tender.
5. Serve warm with Nan or Paratha.