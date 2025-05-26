Cow Feet Recipe (Paya)

Ingredients:

* 3 -3 1/2 pounds cow foot

* 1 large onion diced

* ½ cup diced celery

* 2-3 green onion chopped

* 3 thyme sprigs

* 1 tsp white pepper

* 1 tbsp smoked paprika

* 1 tbsp minced garlic

* ½ -1 tsp cayenne pepper

* 8-12 ounce carrot sliced

* 1 tbsp chopped parsley

* 1 scotch bonnet pepper optional

* Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Heat a large heavy bottom sauce pan with about 2 tbsp soil then add onions, celery andsauté for about a minute or two

2. Add all the spices paprika, garlic, cayenne pepper, thyme, bouillon and salt to taste. Stir foranother minute, throw in the cow foot, continue stirring for about 2 minutes add a little bit of water ifneeded.

3. Gently add about 8 -10 cups of water to the pot, bring to a boil and simmer for about 2 -3hours.

4. About 20 minutes before it is ready add carrot and green onion- cook until yam is tender.

5. Serve warm with Nan or Paratha.