Women footballers leave for Jordan Monday to play two FIFA friendlies

Bangladesh national women’s football team will leave for Jordan Monday morning without five senior footballers to play two international friendlies against their higher ranked hosts Jordan and touring Indonesia.

Head Coach of Bangladesh Women’s Football team Peter Butler announced a 23 member final squad of the Bangladesh women’s football team at a press conference here on Sunday.

He announced the national team without five senior rebel players of the SAFF Women’s champions Bangladesh team, to play two International friendlies against Indonesia on May 31 and hosts Jordan on June 3, both in Jordan.

Earlier on January 30, 18 rebel national women’s footballers led by captain Sabina Khatun boycotted the national training camp under the head coach Peter Butler, raising several allegations against him.

In the day’s team, Peter Butler cut five senior rebel booters out of 10 including good performers Sabina Khatun and Masura Parvin , registered to play in the Bhutan National Women’s Football League, although all the 18 rebel national players including the ten players of Bhutan league, signed six-month contracts with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

They are : recent captain Sabina Khatun, Sanjida Akhter, Krishna Rani Sarkar, Masura Parvin, and Matsushima Sumaiya.

The remaining five national players, who returned from Bhutan after playing just one match included in the day’ s national squad are : Maria Manda, Monika Chakma, Ritu Porna Chakma, Rupna Chakma, and Shamsunnahar Sr .

Members of Jordan bound Bangladesh women’s team are: Rupna Chakma, Sheuly Azim, Shamsunnahar Sr, Shamsinnahar Jr, Monika Chakma, Ritu Porna Chakma, Maria Manda, Tohura Khatun, Afeida Khandakar, (Captain) Sagorika, Shaheda Akhter Ripa, Munki Akter, Swapna Rani, Khohati Kishku, Sourovi Akhand Preeti, Sultana, Megla Rani Roy, Joynob Bibi Rita, Halima Akhter, Nabiran Khatun, Ferdoushi Akter Sonali, Umhela Marma and Shanti Mardi.