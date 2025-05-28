2 big political parties’ rally paralyses Dhaka

Some Dhaka areas including Shahbagh, Nayapaltan, Kakrail, Motijheel, Moghbazar, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Bijoynagar, Fakirapool are experiencing severe traffic congestion centering BNP’s Nayapaltan rally and Jamaat’s Shahbagh rally.

The traffic congestion began at 8AM on Wednesday, which later turned into severe as the day progresses.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), the main streets of the capital came to a standstill following the two political programmes.

Flyovers are also packed up with vehicles.

Three BNP wings– Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal — are holding a youth rally in the capital’s Nayapaltan.

Meanwhile,Jamaat-e-Islami held a welcome rally forATM Azharul Islam at Shahbgah centering his release.