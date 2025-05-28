Don’t overload on electrolytes this heatwave

When the heat rises, reaching for a chilled bottle of electrolyte drink feels like the smart choice.

It promises quick hydration, energy, and relief. But,health experts warn that relying too heavily on these drinks during a heatwave can do more harm than good, especially if you are not losing excessive fluids through sweat.

“We often assume electrolyte drinks are harmless, but overconsumption can lead to an imbalance in the body,” says Farhin, a clinical nutritionist based in Dhaka. Electrolyte drinks are designed to replace lost salts during intense physical activity or illness. But casually sipping on multiple bottles while sitting indoors under a fan is not just necessary.

Without adequate water intake, the excess sodium from these drinks can leave you feeling bloated, fatigued, or even more dehydrated over time, putting unnecessary pressure on the kidneys and heart.

For those who are moderately active, one small bottle a day is usually enough. Farhin advises focusing on natural ways to stay hydrated during a heatwave, primarily by eating water-rich foods and drinking plain water throughout the day.

She also recommends making a simple rehydration drink at home with just a pinch of salt, a teaspoon of sugar, and a squeeze of lemon in water. This mix can be more effective and gentler on the body than many commercial options.

“At the end of the day, the key is to focus on what your body needs, not what the packaging promises,” she concludes.