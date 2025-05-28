Election must be held within December: Tarique Rahman

BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has alleged that procrastination has begun over the upcoming national election and said that the general election must be held by December.

He also called upon the youth and the people of the country to start preparing to ensure this happen.

Tarique Rahman made these remarks on Wednesday afternoon in a rally titled “Establishing the Political Rights of the Youth”, held in front of BNP’s central office in city’s Naya Paltan. He joined the rally virtually.

BNP’s student wing Chhatra Dal, youth wing Jubo Dal and volunteer wing Swechchhasebak Dal jointly organised the rally. A large number of party activists joined the gathering.

Tarique Rahman said, “It seems procrastination has already begun regarding the upcoming national election. The future of the election is now entangled in debates about minor or major reforms. Amid this, the public has begun to suspect that some inside and outside the interim government may have ulterior motives masked under the guise of reform.”

The BNP leader noted that around 35 million new voters have been added to the voter list over the last 15 years.

“These new voters have never had the opportunity to elect their preferred representatives through a national election. For the fallen, defeated, fugitive autocrat, people’s rights or fair elections were never a priority. Therefore, alongside the reform issue, the interim government must show visible preparations for the national election,” Tarique Rahman added.

Recalling past elections held under caretaker governments, he said, “We’ve seen that caretaker governments have successfully held elections within three months. So there’s a precedent in Bangladesh that national elections can be held in three months. But now, even after ten months, the interim government hasn’t announced a date. We want to see a government that is accountable to the people, elected by the vote of people in a country free from fascism.”

Reiterating his call to the interim government, he said, “The national election must be held by this December. Once again, we emphasise — it must be held by December.”

Addressing the youth and general public, he made an urge, “Start preparing now to ensure elections happen by December. Decide who will run the state and who will represent you — and vote accordingly.”

Tarique Rahman also expressed anger over BNP candidate Ishraque Hossain not being allowed to assume his duties as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation despite a court verdict in his favour.

“How can we expect meaningful reforms from those who do not respect the law or court rulings?”

Tarique said that mental and moral reform is more important than textbook reform.

Tarique Rahman appealed the interim government not to treat democracy-loving citizens and political parties as enemies.

“If any of you want to stay in power, resign from your positions, stand with the people, contest elections, and if you win, return to lead the government.”

BNP Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Salahuddin Ahmed also addressed the rally presided over by Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna.