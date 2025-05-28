King Charles III defends Canada’s sovereignty in speech to open parliament

King Charles III received a standing ovation from Canadian lawmakers on Tuesday as he opened a new session of parliament in Ottawa, saying, “all Canadians give themselves far more than any foreign power or any continent can ever take away.”

The 76-year-old king is the first leader of the British monarchy invited to deliver the speech from the throne to open a new session of parliament since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did so in 1977.

The speech came at a time when President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on Canada and has repeatedly by suggested it should become the United States’ 51st state.

The king acknowledged that the challenges Canada is facing are “unprecedented in our lifetimes.”

“Many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them. Fundamental change is always unsettling,” Charles said as his wife, Queen Camilla, sat by his side in front of members of Parliament. “Yet, this moment is also an incredible opportunity, an opportunity for renewal, an opportunity to think big and to act bigger, an opportunity for Canada to embark on the largest transformation of its economy since the Second World War.”

The king added, “A confident Canada, which has welcomed new Canadians, including from some of the most tragic, global conflict zones, can seize this opportunity by recognizing that all Canadians give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away.”

The speech from the throne is traditionally written by the Canadian government and delivered to parliament by the country’s governor general. But newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Charles to give the speech, telling reporters, the king’s visit to Canada “clearly underscores the sovereignty of our country.”

“This is a historic honor that matches the weight of our times,” Carney said at an April news conference after he and his Liberal Party won the election.

In what will likely be seen as a message to Trump, Charles emphasized in his speech on Tuesday that Canada must remain “strong and free.”

Charles added, “By staying true to Canadian values, Canada can build new alliances and a new economy that serves all Canadians.”

The king noted that Carney, who visited the White House on May 6, and Trump have “begun defining a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the United States, rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests to deliver transformational benefits for both soverign nations.”

But Trump has repeatedly said that he would like to annex Canada to the United States and mocked Canada’s previous Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Governor” Trudeau.

Delivering his speech in both French and English, the king said Canada is facing a “critical moment.” Looking out at the members of parliament, Charles called them the “guardians of the fundamental rights and freedoms.”

“Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect,” Charles said.

He added, “The system of global trade, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades — is changing. Canada’s relationships with partners is changing.”

The king mentioned that Canada will host the G7 Summit next month and talked about the benefits of open trade as opposed to the tariff war that the Trump administration started.

Charles said Canada is “ready to build a coalition of like-minded countries that share its values, that believe in international co-operation and the free and open exchange of goods, services and ideas.”

“To be truly strong, Canada must be secure. To that end, the government will introduce legislation to enhance security at Canada’s borders. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies will have new tools to stop the flow of fentanyl and its precursors,” Charles said, apparently referencing complaints from the Trump administration that Canada is not doing enough to stop the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

The speech wrapped up Charles and Queen Camilla’s whirlwind trip to Canada. It marked Charles’ 20th visit to the country, but his first as king.

“As I’ve said before, every time I come to Canada, a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream and from there straight to my heart,” Charles said.