Labour leader stabbed to death in Sylhet

A local labour leader named Shihan Uddin, 38, was stabbed to death last night (27 May) in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet.

Shihab Uddin was a resident of Khalopar village in Ward 6 of Rajaganj union and was the president of unit 9 of the same union of Bangladesh Sramik Kalyan Federation, a labour organisation affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami.

According to eyewitnesses and police, three to four assailants attacked Shihab around 10:30pm yesterday (27 May) and stabbed him.

Locals rushed him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Kanaighat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Awal confirmed the incident and said, “The attackers have been identified and an operation is underway to arrest them. The body has been kept in the hospital morgue.”

Shihab’s brother, Masuk Uddin, claimed that the murder stemmed from a business-related dispute.

Meanwhile, Md Foisal Ahmed, nayeb-e-ameer of Kanaighat upazila Jamaat-e-Islami, alleged, “The attackers are known criminals in the area.” He demanded their immediate arrest.