Lightning strike kills student in Sunamganj

A student died after being struck by lightning at Doarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district.

The incident happened at Boktarpur village under Lakshmipur union in the upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Amir Hossain, 16, a tenth-grade student at Liyakatganj School and College and son of Fazal Haque, a resident of the same area.

According to locals, Amir was taking food to his father, working in the field and suddenly struck by lightning on the way, died at the scene.

Doarabazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Jahidul Haque confirmed the incident.