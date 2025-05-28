Saif-Deepika starrer ‘Cocktail’ to return to cinemas on May 30

Much-loved 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, is all set to hit the big screens once again as part of PVR INOX’s Curated Shows initiative.

The film will be re-released on May 30, 2025, nearly 13 years after its original release.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail resonated with audiences upon its release for its contemporary take on friendship, love, and heartbreak, and went on to become a modern classic in the Bollywood romcom genre. Its return to theatres follows the recent trend of nostalgic re-releases, including the hit re-screening of Andaz Apna Apna.

Announcing the re-release on social media, PVR Cinemas posted the film’s iconic poster, captioned: “The iconic trio is back! Experience the unforgettable journey of ‘Cocktail’ once again with our Curated Shows. Cocktail re-releasing at PVR INOX on May 30!”

Fans flooded the post with excitement and nostalgia. Comments ranged from emotional declarations like “Manifestation is real finally. Can’t wait,” to humorous takes like “Re-release every single romcom of my blood,” accompanied by streams of heart emojis and calls for advance bookings.

Praised for its fresh storytelling, charismatic performances, and unforgettable soundtrack, Cocktail helped define a generation of urban romance on screen. Its re-release now offers longtime fans and a new audience a chance to relive — or discover — the emotional journey and the magic of a quintessential Bollywood love triangle.

With its timeless appeal and fan-favourite cast, Cocktail looks poised to rekindle the same charm and stir emotions once more at the box office.