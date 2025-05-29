BSF pushes 394 individuals in 20 days thru Sylhet, adjacent borders

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India has pushed in a total of 394 people through various border points in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar districts in the last 20 days, according to an estimate of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The forcible expulsion of alleged illegal migrants — mostly Bangla-speaking Muslims — without due process, verification or diplomatic coordination is considered a clear violation of international norms.

In the latest move, the BSF has pushed in a total of 82 people through Mokampunji, Minatila and Zakiganj border points in Sylhet and Chhatak border point in Sunamganj in the early hours of today (28 May), the BGB said.

According to BGB sources, at least 32 people were pushed in through Mokampunji border point around 3am today, including three children, 12 women and seven men.

The individuals were immediately detained by BGB members from Sreepur BOP, who were on high alert at that time.

After a while, another 20 people were pushed in through the Minatila border point, who were also detained by BGB members on duty.

A total of 52 people were pushed in through the Jaintiapur border within one and a half hours, BGB said.

This morning, another 14 people were pushed in by BSF through Zakiganj border, before being detained by BGB 19th Battalion.

In the meantime, a total of 16 people were pushed in through Chonbari border point under BGB’s Noyakot BOP in Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj during the wee hours of today.

Among these 16 people, five were children, five were women and six were men. All of them hailed from Kurigram district.

Earlier on Monday, BGB members detained 21 people after they were pushed in through Moterbul border point under Madhabpur union in Kamolganj upazila of Moulvibazar.

All of the detainees are Bangladeshi citizens, BGB has confirmed.

The BGB has also alleged that BSF members gather people at the border, open the barbed wire gates and push them into Bangladesh.

Although BGB has tightened their patrolling at the border amid such a situation, the push in by BSF is yet to stop.

According to sources, the Indian government has issued curfew at night along the international border at three districts in Meghalaya state, including East Jaintia Hills, amid the tense situation that has been prevailing at the border.

The curfew remains in effect from 8pm till 6am, during which strict restriction is imposed from the zero point at the border to an area under a 500-metre radius, sources said.

Confirming the matter, Commander of BGB’s 52nd Battalion Lt Col Mehedi Hasan said, “It is tough to monitor the border from Zero Point as some areas are marshlands and some others are hilly terrains.”

“BSF switches off the lights at the border when they push in people. After detaining the pushed in individuals, we check their identities and hand them over to police considering their humanitarian conditions,” Mehedi said.

Emadullah Shahidul Islam Shahin, a lawyer based in Sylhet, said, “Both push in and pushback are illegal and violate human rights. The way hundreds of people are being pushed in through the border in Sylhet and adjacent districts cannot be accepted.”

“The foreign ministry has to take strict measures regarding this issue. They need to refer to the international laws and international humanitarian organisations if needed,” Emadullah said.