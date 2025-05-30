Aminul Islam Bulbul likely to become new BCB President

Although Faruk Ahmed claims that he will continue to fight against his unfair removal as the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), his future in the role looks uncertain.

The ICC’s response to his plea remains to be seen. However, the latest developments suggest that the speculation has ended, with Aminul Islam Bulbul, former national team captain and Bangladesh’s first Test centurion, set to take over as BCB president for the next four months, until the next elections.

Bulbul’s appointment is expected to be finalized during a BCB board meeting scheduled for Friday at 4:30 PM, where he will be formally accepted as the new president. This move follows the National Sports Council’s (NSC) decision to cancel Faruk Ahmed’s nomination and replace him with Bulbul, signaling a major shift in leadership.

The meeting will be chaired by BCB director Nazmul Abedin Fahim, and once Bulbul is confirmed as a board director, a new president election will be held. Bulbul is expected to run unopposed and be unanimously elected as the new president of the board.

Sources also confirmed that former cricketer Akram Khan will attend the meeting, despite not signing the no-confidence letter against Faruk.