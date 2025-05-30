Bangladesh Bank issues guidelines for uninterrupted financial services during Eid-ul-Azha

Bangladesh Bank has directed all scheduled banks in the country to ensure a smooth flow of financial transactions during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holiday by maintaining sufficient funds in ATM booths.

Additionally, several measures have been outlined to guarantee seamless operations for Point of Sale (POS), e-payment gateways, and Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

The Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank sent these instructions on May 29, urging banks to prepare in advance and prevent any inconvenience for customers during the holiday. In the circular addressed to top executives, the bank emphasized the importance of ensuring round-the-clock ATM services, prompt resolution of technical issues, and adequate cash supply at ATM booths. Banks were also instructed to implement heightened security measures, such as 24/7 security guards at the booths.

The guidelines also called for continuous POS services and customer awareness campaigns to prevent fraud. For e-payment transactions, banks were advised to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) for card-based “card non-human touch” payments.

Furthermore, all banks and their mobile financial service subsidiaries were asked to ensure uninterrupted MFS transactions. SMS alerts for all transactions during the holiday period were also mandated to keep customers informed.

Bangladesh Bank recommended a campaign to raise awareness about electronic payment services and stressed the importance of round-the-clock customer support through helplines. The central bank also reiterated the importance of complying with previous instructions to ensure a hassle-free financial experience for customers during Eid.