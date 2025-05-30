CA seeks Japan’s support in building a ‘New Bangladesh’

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has urged Japan to extend comprehensive support in helping Bangladesh rebuild and reshape its future, referring to the country’s ongoing transition as a historic opportunity.

Speaking at Bangladesh Business Seminar in Tokyo; jointly organized by Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Prof. Yunus expressed deep gratitude to Japan, calling it a steadfast friend in challenging times.

“I came here to thank you and to chart the path ahead,” said Prof. Yunus during his keynote address at JETRO headquarters. “We are facing a major crisis. Bangladesh has endured what feels like a 16-year-long earthquake—everything collapsed and now we are gathering the pieces.”

Acknowledging Japan’s longstanding friendship, he emphasized the importance of support during difficult times. “A true friend stands beside you when you’re struggling and Japan has proven to be that friend.”

Prof. Yunus called for Japan’s partnership in what he described as a mission to achieve the impossible. “We want to lay the foundation for a new Bangladesh. With your help, this vision is not only achievable—it is already underway.”

He also expressed appreciation for Japan’s support in the development of Matarbari, a critical infrastructure project with the potential to reshape Bangladesh’s economic landscape. “Matarbari is not just a development project—it’s a gateway to prosperity for millions, including people from neighboring Nepal, Bhutan, and the Indian northeastern states. It’s a doorway to the rest of the world, and we intend to keep it open.”

Highlighting that the goal is not merely economic growth but the transformation of lives, Prof. Yunus said, “It’s not just about making money. It’s about changing people’s lives.”

Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry, Takeuchi Shinji, echoed Prof. Yunus’s sentiments, calling Bangladesh a strategic hub in Asia with growing regional importance.

“Since establishing diplomatic ties, Japan has consistently supported Bangladesh’s development journey,” said Takeuchi. He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership under Prof. Yunus’s leadership.

He also encouraged Japanese companies to invest in South Asia, particularly Bangladesh, noting the nation’s investment-friendly environment and its potential for sustainable growth across various sectors beyond textiles, which currently dominate bilateral trade.

Other notable attendees at the event included Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Bangladesh Ambassador to Tokyo Md Daud Ali.