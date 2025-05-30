Di María returns home; Rosario Central welcomes back their prodigal son

After nearly two decades of lighting up European football, Argentine star Ángel Di María is returning to where it all began; his boyhood club, Rosario Central.

The 37-year-old winger has officially signed with Argentine Primera División side, marking an emotional homecoming to the club where his remarkable journey started.

In 1992, a 4-year-old Ángel Di María took his first steps in football by joining the youth academy of Rosario Central in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

He spent over a decade developing at the club before breaking into the senior team in 2005. Just two years later, he left for Europe, embarking on a career that would make him one of Argentina’s most celebrated footballers.

Now, after 18 trophy-laden years across top clubs in Portugal, Spain, England, France and Italy, Di María is heading back to his roots.

Rosario Central confirmed the news on Thursday with a heartfelt message on social media, posting a video alongside the caption, “There’s still more to write in our history. Welcome home.”

Di María’s European adventure began with Benfica, where he returned in 2023 for a second stint. In between, he starred for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus—amassing 30 trophies across the continent.

Internationally, Di María was just as successful, winning six major titles for Argentina, including 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Copa América titles and an Olympic gold medal in 2008.

The veteran winger had initially planned to rejoin Rosario Central in summer of 2023 but delayed the move due to concerns over rising violence and drug trafficking in the region, which posed a risk to his family.

Di María will officially return to Rosario Central after completing his commitments with Benfica in upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in United States.

Benfica has been drawn into Group C alongside Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors and Auckland City.

Having retired from international football last year, Di María’s return to Rosario is seen not just as a nostalgic gesture, but as the final chapter of a career that has come full circle.