Prof Yunus awarded honorary doctorate by Soka University

Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree by Soka University in recognition of his outstanding contributions to social innovation and global development.

The conferment ceremony took place at Soka University in Tokyo, where Prof Yunus addressed a distinguished audience, sharing insights from his lifelong work in social entrepreneurship and poverty alleviation.

Soka University President Yoshihisa Suzuki also spoke at the event, highlighting Prof Yunus’s global impact and his alignment with the university’s values of peace, human rights, and education.

Prof Yunus arrived in Tokyo on May 27 for a four-day official visit to Japan.

He is scheduled to conclude his trip and depart Tokyo on the morning of May 31 aboard a Singapore Airlines flight, transiting through Singapore, with his arrival in Dhaka expected later that night.