13 killed in landslides at Indonesian quarry

The number of casualties of landslides at a quarry in Indonesia’s West Java province on Friday rose to at least 13, with several others missing, a rescuer said.

Meanwhile, five people are seriously injured and several others sustained minor wounds, according to Ade Dian Permana, head of the search and rescue office in West Java Province, reports Xinhua.

“So far, we still do not know the precise number of missing persons. However, tomorrow, we will continue the search as we believe there are still several people impacted by the landslides,” he said.

Permana said a thick pile of rocks hampered excavators from digging, citing that four excavators were deployed to the scene.

The natural disaster occurred at Gunung Kuda mine situated in Bobos village of Cirebon Regency at about 10:00 a.m. Jakarta time (0300 GMT), according to Hadi Rahmat Hardjasasmita, spokesperson for the Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency of West Java province.

“The agency advised people living around the mine and miners to be cautious of the possibility of further landslides,” he told Xinhua.

Personnel of the agency, along with the local search and rescue office, soldiers, policemen, and volunteers, are involved in the search and rescue operation, he said.

Governor of West Java province Dedi Mulyadi said the company operating the mine will be closed.