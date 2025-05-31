Chinese Commerce Minister in Dhaka to explore trade opportunities

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to discuss trade and investment opportunities with Bangladesh and elevate the ‘Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between the two countries to a new height.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin will host a dinner in honour of the visiting Chinese Commerce Minister today (Saturday) in addition to holding their bilateral meeting.

During his two-day visit, the minister is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday, in addition to his other engagements, a senior official told UNB.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus will inaugurate the Bangladesh-China conference on investment and trade in Dhaka on Sunday where the Chinese and Bangladeshi businesspeople will engage and explore trade and investment opportunities.

Chinese Minister Wang will join the event as a special guest.

“It will serve as a platform for business communities of both countries to explore more cooperation opportunities, foster more fruitful outcomes in China-Bangladesh economic and trade cooperation,” said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen.

Wang is leading a delegation consisting of over 100 Chinese companies to visit Bangladesh.

“My Bangladeshi friends have told me that this will be the largest business delegation ever visited Bangladesh in history,” Ambassador Yao said recently.

Around 250 investors and businesspeople representing 100 Chinese companies will attend the conference, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

While briefing reporters at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday, Azad said top representatives of four Chinese chamber bodies and top executives of some Chinese companies are among the participants of the daylong conference.

This is the continuation of a recently held investment summit in Dhaka, Azad said.

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) are going to jointly organise the event.

Ambassador Yao said the visit of the largest-ever business delegation in Bangladesh from China, led by the Chinese minister of commerce, sends a ‘strong signal’ of openness, cooperation and mutual benefit.