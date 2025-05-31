Devotion: Unique Eid fest wardrobe

There is a serene joy in surrendering to the colours, simplicity, and beauty of nature. At the end of the day, it is nature that teaches us to live anew and embrace positivity. Inspired by this simple yet profound thought, the country’s leading fashion brand Le Reve has unveiled a stunning Eid-ul-Adha 2025 collection titled “Devotion.”

Le Reve’s CEO, Monnujan Nargis, shares, “This year’s collection is inspired by the positive emotion of surrender. While many associate Eid only with celebration, the true essence of Eid-ul-Adha lies in sacrifice, responsibility, and love-values that spiritually enrich the soul. This devotion also extends to the simple beauty of nature, helping us maintain a sense of balance and harmony within ourselves. We have tried to reflect that emotional depth through our choice of colors, designs, and fabrics, ensuring both comfort and style for the summer heat and Eid activities.”

To suit the season, the collection features light and breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, muslin, and chiffon. Additionally, the brand has curated exclusive materials such as jacquard stretch, silk-viscose, zoom, and jacquard viscose to enhance the festive feel while remaining season-friendly.” The designs emphasize ease with relaxed cuts, flowy silhouettes, and comfortable movement. The color palette is grounded in earthy and neutral tones like beige and navy, complemented by organic shades such as ‘scuffed lemon’ and ‘washed black’-offering a harmonious blend of light and deep hues. Key colors include army green, black, light grey, off-white, cocoa brown, terracotta, red, burnt orange, violet-grey, lavender, olive sand, pastel yellow, cream, mustard, chocolate brown, and slate blue, evoking calm, vibrancy, and elegance.

This year’s print story draws from trending international motifs. Heirloom Bloom celebrates tradition with vivid floral and vine prints inspired by classic tapestry, while Ornamental Meadow presents vintage florals. Veiled Verdure captures the quiet beauty of dry leaves, and Geometric Relic introduces structured block-style patterns. The collection also includes bold ethnic prints and understated monochromatic beige options.

Embroidery takes a special spotlight in this year’s Eid offering. Monnujan Nargis explains, “There is remarkable craftsmanship in both partywear and men’s panjabis. We’ve highlighted key motifs from our print stories using delicate hand embroidery, especially in our women’s ethnic pieces and men’s traditional wear.”

Le Reve’s women’s collection for Eid-ul-Adha 2025 spans ethnic, casual, and Western-fusion wear, including long kameez, salwar kameez, gowns, abayas, skirt sets, shrugs, cape tops, and cotton or half-silk sarees. The exclusive party line ‘Nargisus’ showcases muslin gowns, intricately embroidered ensembles, and stylish kaftans. For cozy Eid mornings, there are versatile tunics, shirt-tops, coordinated sets, and comfortable lowers.

Men can choose from a versatile range of panjabis-from minimalist to heavily embellished-alongside shirts, polos, t-shirts, easy pants, and pajamas. Teens can explore a lively, trend-forward line perfect for festive gatherings. The kids’ collection features adorable salwar kameez, frocks, tunics, lehenga-choli, panjabis, polos, and comfy bottoms for a cheerful and fuss-free Eid.

To bring families closer this festive season, Le Reve introduces Mini-Me collections-matching mom-daughter and dad-son outfits crafted with comfort, emotion, and celebration in mind.