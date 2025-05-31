Flood risk grips Moulvibazar as water levels rise in 4 rivers

Continuous rainfall and upstream mountain runoff from India have caused rising water levels in four rivers of Moulvibazar district.

The Juri River is currently flowing 102 centimeters above the danger level. Additionally, the water levels in the Monu, Dhalai and Kushiyara rivers have also increased. If the rain continues, there is a potential risk of flooding.

Since early morning on Friday and throughout Saturday, heavy rainfall has continued in district’s all seven upazilas.

According to Moulvibazar Water Development Board and local sources, due to two consecutive days of rainfall and heavy rain upstream, the water levels of the Monu, Dhalai, Juri and Kushiyara rivers at Sherpur Point have risen.

According to Water Development Board, as of 3:00 PM on Saturday, the water level of the Monu River at Railway Bridge was 202 cm, at Chandnighat Point it was 98 cm below the danger level, at the Dhalai River Railway Bridge it was 250 cm and the Kushiyara River at Sherpur Point was flowing 127 cm below the danger level.

However, the Juri River was flowing 102 cm above the danger level.

It is reported that during last year’s monsoon season, continuous heavy rainfall and upstream runoff caused multiple breaches in the embankments of the Monu and Dhalai rivers in various locations. These breaches allowed water to enter residential areas, submerging vast lands, homes, roads, agricultural fields and fisheries. Many people were left homeless and had to take shelter in relief centers or other safe places, facing difficulties managing their livestock as well.

As a result, people living in riverbank areas are increasingly worried.

Khaled Bin Walid, Executive Engineer of Moulvibazar Water Development Board, said, “The Juri River is currently flowing above the danger level. However, the Kushiyara, Monu and Dhalai rivers are still below the danger mark. We are monitoring the situation continuously. There is no need to panic; if the rain stops, the water levels will recede.”