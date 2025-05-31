Youth must shun lure of power: Rizwana

Environment Aviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Saturday urged the youth to shun the lure of power, financial irregularities and corruption.

Instead, she urged them to dedicate themselves to serve the nation.

Rizwana Hasan made this comment while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled “Manifesto Talk: Youth, Environment and Climate”at the Department of Environment in the capital.

Rizwana Hasan also formally inaugurated the Youth Climate Coalition during the event, said an official release.

Calling for united action among young people to address the growing risks of climate change, she said, “Young people must work together to combat the challenges posed by climate change.”

She said the government has taken three major initiatives-removal of outdated buses, introduction of electric vehicles, and a ban on establishing new brick kilns around Dhaka.

The adviser said, “We want development, but not at the cost of nature. Filling up wetlands, cutting hills, and negligence in waste management must not continue. Development must be planned with respect for nature.”

“Environmental protection is not the government’s responsibility alone; it’s everyone’s. Use jute or cloth bags when shopping. Safeguarding the environment is responsibility of all, not an individual one.”

She proposed three model waste management projects for the north and south city corporations and emphasized the need for sustainable, biodegradable, and recyclable methods.

“Single-use plastics must be banned without delay,” she asserted.

She warned that the fires caused by waste piles in Aminbazar and Matuail pose serious public health threats.

“These fires are increasing the risk of lung cancer for nearby residents. This issue must be addressed urgently,” she said.

She stressed that old trees must not be cut in the name of road expansion. “Development plans must include tree preservation. The Forest Department and Public Works Department are working together to redesign the museum layout to save existing trees-this is a message of hope.”

More than 300 young climate activists participated in the programme.