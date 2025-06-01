ICT issues arrest warrants against Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has taken charges against prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others into cognizance in a case filed over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

A three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, on Sunday took five charges into cognizance against the accused.

The ICT at the same time, issued arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Earlier today, the prosecution pressed formal charges against Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

Afterwards, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam presented the 134-page chargesheet to the tribunal.

First time, the tribunal broadcasted live trial procedures.