London cinema closes citing ‘insurmountable odds’

A west London cinema will close its doors for the final time this weekend, citing “insurmountable odds” for the industry.

Ealing Project in Ealing Broadway said in a post on social media that its last day of trading would be 1 June.

The venue said its original purpose was to “re-introduce cinema to the area after a 15-year absence”. Since then, more than 250,000 cinema tickets had been sold and more than 500 events hosted, it added.

“Our venue has always been more than just a cinema, it has become a cultural destination that showcases a wide range of community events, arts and live performances,” the organisation said in its social media post.

It is unclear why the cinema is closing and the Ealing Project was contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service and BBC for comment, but no response was received.

The cinema said in its social media post: “It is not a secret that the cinema industry has faced near insurmountable odds since the onset of Covid, compounded by the Hollywood writers’ strikes, lack of successful film releases, the energy crisis, inflation and widespread economic uncertainty.

“Despite all of this, the Ealing Project has been hugely successful in creating an active community hub where all are welcome and a programme of films and activities that reflect the rich diversity of the local area.

“Whilst we are sad, we remain positive about the future and hope that the Ealing Project will return in one form or another someday soon.”