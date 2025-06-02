Uncovering hidden danger in packaged foods

Though excessive salt consumption, particularly from processed packaged foods (PPFs), is contributing to an alarming rise in hypertension and cardiovascular diseases across Bangladesh, no stronger enforcement of food labeling laws, public awareness campaigns and the introduction of front-of-package labeling to curb rising health risks is visible.

Experts said it will not be possible to reduce population salt intake by 30% by 2030 if the effective initiative is not launched from time to time.

Globally, 1.28 billion people aged 30 to 79 suffer from hypertension, which is responsible for nearly 10 million deaths annually. High salt intake is a leading dietary risk factor, contributing to around 1.89 million deaths worldwide each year. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a daily salt intake of no more than 5 grams.

In Bangladesh, the average salt intake is approximately 9 grams per day – nearly doubles the WHO guideline which allows a maximum daily intake of 5g. The country’s hypertension rate stands at 21%, increasing by 0.51% annually.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 70% of premature deaths in the country, with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) making up 34% of that figure, a recent study by the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh (NHFB) has revealed.

Traditional practices, including the use of table salt, pickled fruits, and seasoning of fruits with salt, further contribute to high discretionary salt intake.

The NHFB’s research, which included a community-based survey, found that 97% of Bangladeshis consume at least one processed packaged food item weekly. The most commonly consumed products are biscuits (78%), followed by chanachur (53%), noodles (52%), chocolates (46%), chips (45%), cake (42%), and bread (31%).

A market assessment of 1,397 food items sold in retail shops showed that biscuits, chocolates and chips were the most frequently available and purchased items.

Laboratory analysis of 105 PPF items revealed that 35.2% had very high salt content (more than 1.5g per 100g), while 26.7% contained moderately high salt (0.75-1.5g per 100g). Only 38.1% had acceptable levels (below 0.75g per 100g), based on standards from the UK traffic light and Mexico front-of-package labeling systems.

Significantly, 42% of products were found to declare lower salt content on labels than what was actually present. Only 25.7% of the labels accurately reflected the measured salt levels. Moreover, 8.6% of products did not mention salt content at all, despite existing regulations that mandate nutritional labeling.

The study also highlighted poor consumer engagement with nutrition labels. While 56.7% of participants reported checking some aspect of food labels – mostly brand names and expiry dates – only 4% reviewed nutritional information such as salt content.

“People don’t realize they’re consuming more salt than they think – often unknowingly. Clearer labels, especially front-of-pack warnings, are crucial,” said a policy expert from the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), calling for stronger labeling standards and public education campaigns.

Despite the 2017 Packaged Food Labeling Regulation by the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), which requires clear declaration of salt content, there is currently no benchmark for permissible salt levels in processed foods.

As Bangladesh aims to reduce population salt intake by 30% by 2030, as part of WHO global targets, experts call for stronger enforcement of food labeling laws, public awareness campaigns, and the introduction of front-of-package labeling to curb rising health risks.

Studies show that the average salt intake among Bangladeshis far exceeds the World Health Organization’s recommended daily limit of 5 grams.

A large portion of this excess comes from high-sodium processed foods, which have become increasingly popular across all age groups, especially in urban areas.

“We are sitting on a ticking time bomb,” warned Dr Farhana Rahman, a cardiologist at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. “People are unknowingly consuming dangerously high levels of sodium every day, and we’re seeing the consequences in our emergency rooms.”

Health advocates say the lack of front-of-package labeling (FOPL) and weak enforcement of existing food labeling laws are major gaps in the country’s food policy. Without clear labeling, consumers often have no way of knowing how much salt they are ingesting.

“It’s a systemic failure,” said SM Hasan, a nutrition policy researcher. “We urgently need mandatory FOPL and strong regulatory oversight to empower consumers to make healthier choices.”

While some regional neighbors have implemented such measures-with notable improvements in public health outcomes-Bangladesh has yet to follow suit.

In the absence of meaningful intervention, health experts fear the burden of non-communicable diseases will continue to escalate, placing further strain on an already overburdened healthcare system.

Public health organisations are now calling on the government to act swiftly, advocating for robust food labeling reforms, public education campaigns, and stricter controls on salt levels in processed foods.

Line Director of the Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Syed Zakir Hossain, said the government is committed to preventing NCDs and has a coordinated action plan in place. He noted that the NCD Control Program has already initiated work on developing a national salt reduction strategy, expressing hope for its prompt implementation.

Member of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Professor Dr. Mohammad Shoeb pointed out that although current packaging laws require disclosure of salt, sugar, and fat content, many companies either fail to comply or present the information in unreadable formats. To protect public health, the authority is now revising labeling laws to introduce a user-friendly front-of-pack labeling system.

Public Reactions

Public awareness about the health risks of excessive salt intake remains relatively low across Bangladesh, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. While some health-conscious consumers in urban centers are beginning to pay attention to nutrition labels, many say they simply don’t know how much salt they are consuming.

“I buy whatever is affordable and easy to cook,” said Sharmeen Akter, a working mother in Dhaka. “I don’t have time to read the small writing on packets, and honestly, I don’t know what to look for.”

Others expressed concern over the lack of transparency in food labeling. “Even if I try to avoid salty foods, I can’t trust the packaging,” said Mahfuz Alam, a university student in Chattogram. “There’s no clear warning or easy way to know if something has too much salt.”

Among older populations, particularly those already dealing with high blood pressure or heart conditions, there’s a growing frustration.

“We never had these problems before processed food became so common,” said Abdul Haque, a retired teacher from Rajshahi. “Now my doctor tells me to cut back on salt, but everything I buy already has too much in it.”

Nutritionists say this reflects a broader issue: the public has not been given the tools or knowledge to make informed dietary choices.

“There’s no national conversation about salt intake, no simple guidance for people,” said Meherun Nesa, a community health worker in Sylhet. “We need education at the grassroots level and real accountability from food producers.”