Facelifted unfit vehicles to be banned from Eid travel: Home Adviser

Unfit vehicles, even if cosmetically refurbished, will be strictly barred from operating on roads during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holiday, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Choudhury announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters outside his Secretariat office, the adviser stressed that repainting or minor repairs cannot mask a vehicle’s mechanical flaws.

“Some owners try to pass off unfit vehicles with a fresh paint job and send them back on the roads. Let me make it clear—no such vehicle will be allowed to operate under any circumstances,” he said.

The adviser also called on transport owners to prioritize the wellbeing of drivers, especially during long-distance Eid travel.

“There have been cases where drivers are sent on long routes like Rajshahi and immediately asked to return. We have instructed transport companies to ensure adequate rest and proper rotation for drivers to prevent accidents,” he added.

In preparation for Eid, the government has suspended all leave for law enforcement personnel nationwide to bolster public safety.

“We have deployed sufficient security forces in Dhaka and across the country. All law enforcement agencies are on maximum alert to ensure a peaceful and secure Eid for citizens,” said the Home Adviser.

The government’s Eid travel strategy comes as millions are expected to leave major cities to celebrate the festival with family in rural areas.