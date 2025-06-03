Illegal sand worth Tk 40 lakh seized in M’bazar

Local authorities have seized approximately 5 lakh cubic feet of illegally stockpiled sand at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district with an estimated market value of around Tk 40 lakh.

The raid took place on Monday near Chatlapur Bridge in Sharifpur union in the upazila.

Kulaura Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Shah Zahurul Hossain led the operation.

He stated that the seized sand, though extracted during the 2021-22 fiscal year, was not removed within the stipulated time frame, leading to its confiscation by the government.

The seized sand will soon be sold through an open auction under government management, he added.