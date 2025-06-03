Travel ban imposed on Munni Saha, 19 others

A Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on 20 individuals, including former Election Commission Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed and prominent journalist Munni Saha in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption and money laundering.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib issued the order on Tuesday, following a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ACC submitted seven separate petitions seeking the ban to ensure an unhindered investigation.

Among those restricted from leaving the country are former minister Captain (Retd.) AB Tajul Islam, his wife Hasu Islam, and their children Dhanad Islam Dipto, Farah Islam Prova, and Shama Islam; former MPs Masud Uddin Chowdhury (Feni-3) and Md. Shahin Chakladar (Jashore-6); former public administration minister Farhad Hossain and his wife Syeda Monalisa Islam.

Others include individuals with alleged financial ties to Munni Saha, Md Kabir Hossain, Apel Rani Saha, Tapan Kumar Saha, and Pronab Kumar Saha Opu, as well as Syed Wasek Md. Ali, a First Security Islami Bank official reportedly close to S. Alam Group, along with Md Alomgir Hossain, Mohammad Mostafa Khayer, Abdul Aziz, and Md Masudur Rahman Shah.

The ACC stated that the suspects are being investigated for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income and for allegedly laundering money abroad.