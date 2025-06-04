Japanese births hit record low in 2024, below 700,000 for first time

The Japanese government says the number of Japanese births last year dropped below 700,000 for the first time since statistics were first compiled in 1899.

The health ministry said 686,061 babies were born to Japanese nationals in 2024, down 41,227 from the previous year. The number has fallen for nine years in a row.

National Institute of Population and Social Security Research had estimated that the figure would not drop to the 680,000 level until 2039.

The ministry says the number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime fell to a record low of 1.15 last year, down 0.05 points from 2023.

The number of deaths in the country was 1,605,298 in 2024, up 29,282 from the previous year and a record high.

As a result, the overall population decline stands at 919,237, the largest-ever decrease.

The ministry attributes the decline in births to smaller younger generations and the tendency for people to marry and have children later in life. It expressed a sense of crisis about years of sharp declines in births, and said it would continue to take measures to stop it.