Jamaat to regain registration, symbol: EC Commissioner

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is poised to regain its political registration and traditional election symbol—the Scales (Dāripalla)—in a major development confirmed by the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday.

“Jamaat-e-Islami will soon get back its registration. We are taking necessary steps. The Election Commission has made a decision in this regard,” said Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah while speaking to reporters after a meeting at the EC Secretariat in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin and attended by other commissioners and senior EC officials.

Commissioner Sanaullah also confirmed that the Scales symbol—long associated with Jamaat—will be restored. “The EC has taken a policy decision to return the symbol to Jamaat-e-Islami,” he said.

The party’s registration was revoked in 2013, following a High Court ruling that found its constitution in conflict with the Constitution of Bangladesh. Since then, Jamaat has remained off the ballot under its own name, although many of its members contested elections as independents or under allied banners.

The decision to reinstate the party comes amid renewed political engagement and speculation over Jamaat’s formal return to mainstream electoral politics.

Responding to a separate query regarding the controversy over Ishraque Hossain, Commissioner Sanaullah clarified that the EC’s duties concluded with the publication of the election gazette.

“Our duties include everything from announcing the election schedule to publishing the results in the gazette. Administering oaths does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission,” he said.

“We believe the EC has fulfilled its constitutional obligations and completed its responsibilities as required,” he added.

The announcement is likely to fuel further debate across the political landscape, as the inclusion of Jamaat could have significant implications for the next national election.