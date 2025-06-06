2 teens killed as gas cylinder-laden pickup overturns in Sylhet

Two teenage boys were killed and another critically injured when a gas cylinder-laden mini pickup overturned on the Ambarkhana-Companyganj road in Sylhet on Thursday night.

The accident occurred near the 10 No. Bridge area, according to local sources and police.

The deceased were identified as Javed, 16, son of Shomor Ali, and Fahim, son of Ashraf Ali—both from Mitrimohol South village in Goainghat upazila. The injured, Sumon, 15, son of Anjab Ali from the same village, is currently in critical condition.

According to police and witnesses, the pickup was transporting 65 gas cylinders, each weighing 12 kilograms, from Sylhet to Companyganj. The driver lost control of the vehicle near the 10 No. Bridge, causing the pickup to overturn onto three teenagers walking alongside the road.

Locals quickly rescued the injured and rushed them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced Javed dead on arrival. Fahim and Sumon were later transferred to a private hospital, where Fahim succumbed to his injuries around 11 PM. Sumon remains in critical condition.

Goainghat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Sarkar Tofael Ahmed confirmed the incident. “Police seized the pickup from the scene. The driver fled the scene, and efforts are underway to apprehend him,” the OC said.