Beef Kista Kebab

Ingredients:

* Minced meat 500 gms

* Onion chopped 1 cup

* Garlic paste 1 tbsp

* Ginger paste 1 tbsp

* Green chilies, chopped 4-5

* Coriander powder 1 tbsp

* Cumin powder 1 tbsp

* Garam masala powder 1 tbsp

* Salt

* Bit salt to taste

* Roasted cumin powder 1/2 tsp

* Egg 1

* Fried gram flour 2 tbsps

* Chopped coriander leaves 2 tbsps

Method:

Marinate the minced meat with all the spices, cover and keep it in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Then take the Kista Kebab mixture in your hand and make it round/oval or long like a sik kebab. Fry in a pan with oil on low heat for 3-4 minutes on each side. You can also bake or shallow fry if you want.