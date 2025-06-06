Beef Kista Kebab

Ingredients:
* Minced meat 500 gms
* Onion chopped 1 cup
* Garlic paste 1 tbsp
* Ginger paste 1 tbsp
* Green chilies, chopped 4-5
* Coriander powder 1 tbsp
* Cumin powder 1 tbsp
* Garam masala powder 1 tbsp
* Salt
* Bit salt to taste
* Roasted cumin powder 1/2 tsp
* Egg 1
* Fried gram flour 2 tbsps
* Chopped coriander leaves 2 tbsps
Method:
Marinate the minced meat with all the spices, cover and keep it in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Then take the Kista Kebab mixture in your hand and make it round/oval or long like a sik kebab. Fry in a pan with oil on low heat for 3-4 minutes on each side. You can also bake or shallow fry if you want.