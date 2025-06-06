Measles holiday warning as cases rise in Europe

Families travelling abroad this summer on holiday or to visit relatives are being warned about the rise in measles cases in Europe and other regions.

Measles infections in Europe are at a 25-year high, while cases are also surging in countries such as Pakistan and Nigeria.

Childhood vaccination rates in the UK that offer protection against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) are still a long way below the recommended 95% uptake, with the lowest regional rates found in London at just over 73% vaccinated.

The UK Health Security Agency is warning holidaymakers to make sure they are up to date with their vaccinations and stress that it is never too late to get vaccinated.

The UKHSA’s latest data on measles infections shows that an outbreak is continuing in England.

Some 109 cases were confirmed in April and 86 so far in May. These cases have mostly been in unvaccinated children aged 10 years and under.

London has reported almost half of all cases in the past four weeks.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, says the rise in cases in England reflects what is happening abroad – and that’s a concern as the summer holiday season gets going.

“It’s essential that everyone, particularly parents of young children, check all family members are up to date with two MMR doses, especially if you are travelling this summer for holidays or visiting family,” Dr Saliba said.

“Measles cases are picking up again in England and outbreaks are happening in Europe and many countries with close links to the UK.”

Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering life-long consequences, Dr Saliba added.

“Nobody wants this for their child and it’s not something you want to experience when away on holiday.”