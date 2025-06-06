Revolutionary city council will run Dhaka if needed: Ishraque

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain has firmly stated that no advisor or administrator will be allowed to take charge of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

If necessary, he warned, a “Revolutionary City Council” comprising former councillors and educational leaders would be formed to manage the city’s affairs.

“No advisor or administrator can occupy Nagar Bhaban. If needed, we will form a Revolutionary City Council with former councillors and heads of educational institutions to run the DSCC,” Ishraque declared on Friday while inspecting preparations at the National Eidgah ground for the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation.

Speaking about his presence at the venue, Ishraque said, “I am here in my capacity as the elected mayor and in line with the highest court’s decision. This is part of my duty. Tomorrow, I will also be on the ground alongside those working to keep the city clean.”

The BNP leader also rejected the idea of compromising with the interim government’s advisory council, stating:

“I could have taken a seat myself if I had compromised with them. But that would not serve the interests of the citizens.”

Criticising the interim government’s advisory council, Ishraque added,“They have lost their neutrality. Fair elections cannot be held under such a council. If the advisors wish to pursue politics, they should resign and do so openly.”

His remarks come amid growing political tensions and uncertainty over city governance ahead of the Eid holidays.