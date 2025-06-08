Holyrood’s Cross-Party Group on Bangladesh Calls for Urgent Action on Rohingya Refugee Crisis

By Shahidul Islam:

The Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group (CPG) on Bangladesh has called for action to minimise impacts on Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Refugee Camps following recent International Aid cuts.

Convened by MSPs Foysol Choudhury and Miles Briggs, the CPG met on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, to discuss the escalating humanitarian crisis. The meeting featured an update from Mohammad Jobayed Hosen, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Manchester, who spoke on behalf of the newly appointed High Commissioner, H.E. Abida Islam.

The session drew a wide cross-section of attendees, including members of the Scottish Bangladeshi diaspora, students, local councillors, representatives from the Europe Bangladeshi Federation, the North East Bangladeshi Association (NEBA), entrepreneurs, and academics from the Universities of Stirling, Dundee, Edinburgh, Strathclyde, and Newcastle.

Mr Hosen provided an overview of the situation in Bangladesh, highlighting the ongoing social and economic pressures on host communities as the country enters its eighth year of sheltering over one million Rohingya refugees.

The CPG focused on the deepening refugee crisis, hearing a remote briefing from Maruf Mohammad Shehab, Head of Innovation and Resource Mobilisation Partnerships at ActionAid UK. Speaking from Bangladesh, Mr Shehab outlined ActionAid’s humanitarian work in Cox’s Bazar, where in 2024 alone, the organisation reached over 901,000 individuals. Their efforts span gender-based violence prevention, youth empowerment, emergency shelter provision, hygiene kit distribution, and psychosocial support.

However, Mr Shehab expressed serious concerns about a growing funding shortfall. The 2025 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya crisis is currently only 43% funded, jeopardising essential services such as safe spaces for women and children, education, and mental health care. ActionAid warned that deteriorating conditions are fuelling rising violence and eroding community resilience within the camps.

This was followed by a presentation from Geraldine O’Callaghan, Director at the United Nations World Food Programme’s Global Office in London, who addressed the critical issue of food insecurity. Ms O’Callaghan noted that due to funding constraints, food rations have been drastically reduced, placing the refugee population, already vulnerable, at heightened risk of malnutrition.

Background on the Crisis Cox’s Bazar currently hosts nearly one million Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar due to systematic violence and human rights abuses over the past six years. An additional 35,000 are housed on Bhasan Char Island, making this one of the largest protracted refugee crises in the world.

The situation has further deteriorated due to extreme weather events, including monsoon floods and storms that have destroyed shelters and displaced thousands within the camps. Renewed violence in Myanmar has triggered an influx of over 118,000 new refugees as of May 2025, overwhelming an already under-resourced humanitarian infrastructure.

The CPG raised urgent concerns over the lack of sustained international attention and appealed for immediate action, particularly in light of recent USAID funding cuts that have severely impacted vital services, especially for children who make up more than half of the refugee population.

MSPs Foysol Choudhury and Miles Briggs, who visited Cox’s Bazar in 2023, spoke of witnessing the magnitude of the crisis firsthand. They emphasised the critical need for enhanced healthcare infrastructure, particularly in vaccination and disease prevention, and called for ongoing international support to meet urgent health and safety needs in the camps.

MSP Foysol Choudhury said: “The CPG is keen to raise awareness of the Rohingya crisis following the recent USAID cuts. Bangladeshi diaspora have raised their concerns regarding the growing population of Rohingya refugees and lack of action from the international community. The crisis seems to have been forgotten and needs to be brought back to the forefront of international attention. We must ensure that the Rohingya people are not left behind, especially as they face increasing challenges due to funding shortfalls that threaten essential services such as food aid, healthcare, and education.”

He added: “It was fantastic to hear the update from the new Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh and commitments of the new Bangladeshi Government to work collaboratively with the CPG to continue to strengthen ties between Scotland and Bangladesh and work on common priorities. These include addressing the Rohingya refugee crisis, advancing climate resilience, enhancing educational exchanges, and promoting inclusive development. The CPG is committed to facilitating meaningful dialogue and partnerships that reflect our shared values and mutual interests.

“We look forward to continuing this collaboration between Scotland and Bangladesh on the refugee crisis and prioritise areas such as climate change, international development and education.”

Former Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Cllr Rahman Habib also attended the meeting to announce the UK’s first Rohingya Memorial Stone in Bradford which is set to serve as a reminder of the ongoing difficulties faced by the Rohingya people and commemorate the victims and survivors of the Rohingya crisis. CPG Convenors Foysol Choudhury and Miles Briggs warmly accepted the invitation to attend the official unveiling of the Rohingya Memorial in Bradford on 25th August 2025.

The meeting concluded with updates from the Scottish Bangladeshi diaspora on youth leadership, education, and climate justice initiatives, underscoring the strong and evolving partnership between Scotland and Bangladesh.

The Cross-Party Group on Bangladesh remains committed to championing these shared priorities and continuing its advocacy on humanitarian issues, international development, and the concerns of the Bangladeshi community in Scotland.