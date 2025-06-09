Chief Adviser off to London on four-day official tour

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left Dhaka this evening for London on a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) aiming to enhance bilateral relations.

“A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka for London at about 7.30 pm today,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

On June 4, 2025, acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique at a curtain-raiser briefing said the Chief Adviser will be granted an audience with His Majesty King Charles III and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy is expected to meet the Chief Adviser.

In a significant recognition of his global contributions, Prof Yunus has been nominated by King Charles III for the ‘King Charles III Harmony Award 2025’, honouring his lifelong work to promote peace, sustainability, and harmony between people and the environment.

The award will be conferred at a formal ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on June 12.

Established in 1990, The King’s Foundation, a UK-based charity founded by then Prince of Wales, bestows the prestigious award annually on individuals with exemplary achievements in sustainable development and humanitarian causes.

During the visit, Prof Yunus is also expected to hold courtesy meetings with the Secretaries-General of the Commonwealth and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), highlighting Bangladesh’s broader international engagements.

As part of his public diplomacy efforts, he will deliver a special speech at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, on June 11.

The Chief Adviser is expected to return home on June 14.