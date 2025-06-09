We demand democratic rights and fair elections: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has reiterated his party’s call for democratic rights and fair elections, emphasizing the need to institutionalize democracy in Bangladesh.

“We want our democratic rights. We want elections. We want all our rights, including the rights of students,” Fakhrul said. “Democracy alone is not enough — it must be understood and practiced. Democracy comes with both rights and responsibilities. Only by fulfilling these responsibilities can we truly institutionalize democracy.”

He made these remarks on Monday (June 9), speaking virtually as the chief guest at the golden jubilee celebration of Thakurgaon Riverview High School.

Fakhrul stressed the importance of preparing the younger generation to rebuild the nation. “To rebuild our country, we must prepare our students so that they can demonstrate their abilities in every field,” he said.

Highlighting the competitive nature of today’s world, he added, “To survive in this global competition, we must compete with knowledge. The challenge is even greater now, as technology is advancing rapidly. If we fail to keep pace with technological developments, we will fall behind.”

Fakhrul also expressed concern about the declining quality of education across the country. “I won’t dwell on who is to blame, but overall, the standard of education has deteriorated,” he noted.

Addressing students, he said, “If we are to build a better nation, first and foremost, you must study. There is no alternative to education. Secondly, you should engage in extracurricular activities. Thirdly, you must participate in sports. To build physical fitness, you need to work hard and practice. Both academics and sports should go hand in hand.”

Calling on teachers, Fakhrul urged them to ensure students do not become negligent. “Do not compromise on this. Make sure your students understand what they are learning and monitor their progress carefully. There is no substitute for knowledge,” he emphasized.

The celebration concluded with a festive rally of current and former students parading through the main streets of Thakurgaon town. Teachers and students of Riverview High School participated in the event.