Brazil qualify for World Cup with win over Paraguay

Brazil booked their place at the 2026 World Cup in North America on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay.

The five-time world champions — the only team to appear in every edition of the World Cup – punched their ticket to the finals with the first win of new coach Carlo Ancelotti’s reign.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uruguay took a step closer to securing a spot with a 2-0 home victory over Venezuela at the Estadio Centenario, a victory which also snapped a four-match winless run in South American qualifiers.

Uruguay dominated much of the first half but struggled to break down a well-organised Venezuelan defence until Rodrigo Aguirre put the hosts ahead in the 42nd minute, heading in at the far post from a Maxi Araujo corner.