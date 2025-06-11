CA to deliver speech at Chatham House

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to deliver a special address today at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, in London as part of his ongoing diplomatic visit to the UK.

The speech will take place from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm (London time) at the Main Hall of Chatham House. The session will be recorded, live-streamed, and partially open to the media, according to the Chief Adviser’s programme schedule.

Following his address, Prof Yunus will attend a reception hosted by Chatham House in his honour.

Later in the evening, he will participate in a dinner hosted by His Majesty King Charles III at St James’s Palace to mark the 35th anniversary of The King’s Foundation.

During this visit, Prof Yunus has also been nominated for the prestigious ‘King Charles III Harmony Award 2025’. The award, recognising his lifelong efforts to promote peace, sustainability, and harmony between people and the environment, will be officially conferred at a ceremony at St James’s Palace on June 12.

The Harmony Award, established in 1990 by The King’s Foundation — a charity founded by the then Prince of Wales — celebrates individuals with outstanding achievements in sustainable development and humanitarian work.

Prof Yunus is on a four-day official visit to the UK aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. He is expected to return home on June 14.