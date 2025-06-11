DGHS urges to follow 7 COVID safety rules

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has urged all to strictly adhere to seven health guidelines to ensure safety, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in neighboring countries, also in the country.

Director General Dr Abu Jafor came up with the call while speaking at a press briefing at the DGHS on Wednesday.

The guidelines include the following:

●Avoid crowded places and wear a mask when going outside.

●Refrain from touching your eyes, mouth or nose with unwashed hands.

●Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly to stay protected from the coronavirus.

●Maintain at least a three-foot distance from any infected person nearby.

●Cover the mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow during coughing or sneezing.

●Throw used tissue into basket

●Avoid infected persons’ touch

Those eligible can receive their booster shots by visiting the nearest vaccination center,Abu Jaforadded.