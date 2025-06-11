Misal, Chole Bhature make India proud. Desi breakfasts crack TasteAtlas’ Top 50

At a time when everyone is obsessing over croissants and avocado toast as the best breakfast options, flavorful Indian breakfasts are finally getting their moment in the global sun. In its latest edition of the 50 Best Breakfasts in the World, food guide TasteAtlas has named three Indian staples among the top contenders: Misal, Chole Bhature, and Paratha.

A Maharashtra staple, Misal is a spicy, sprout-based curry typically served with pav, farsan, onions, and a squeeze of lime. It has been ranked #9 globally. We can only call this dish one with a burst of flavours that will make you sweat, but you’ll still ask for more.

Its rising popularity on Instagram and street food shows may have helped bring it into the international spotlight, but locals will tell you—it’s been a breakfast of champions for decades. Tumhi sahamat ahat ka?