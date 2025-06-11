No plans to join next elected govt: CA Yunus

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday dismissed any speculation about his participation in Bangladesh’s future elected government, saying neither he nor any of his cabinet colleagues have any such intention.

“No way, no way,” Prof Yunus responded firmly when asked if he might seek a role in the next democratically elected government. “Our job is to ensure a smooth and credible transition. We want to hand over power in a way that makes people confident and satisfied with the process.”

He made the remarks during a conversation at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London, as part of his ongoing official visit to the United Kingdom.

Prof Yunus addressed questions about the interim government’s decision to suspend the Awami League’s activities. Citing allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and embezzlement during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, he said, “There’s a debate over whether it’s even appropriate to call it a political party anymore. That’s not a judgement—just a reflection of public sentiment.”

He stated the party’s activities have been temporarily banned “for the safety of the country and the politicians,” pending legal proceedings.

On media freedom, the Chief Adviser claimed journalists now enjoy “unprecedented” liberty, adding that the press is freer under his interim administration than ever before.

Asked about the alleged demolition of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum by city authorities and the administration’s silence, Prof Yunus acknowledged public concern but said, “We can’t handle everything all at once… Bringing order back to the nation was our immediate priority.”

Commenting on relations with India, Prof Yunus expressed Bangladesh’s intention to foster strong ties but lamented the impact of “fake news” allegedly spread by Indian media, which he claimed influences policy circles and sours bilateral trust.

He also spoke about Bangladesh’s pending request for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now living in India. “The trial has begun. We want to handle this entirely through legal channels,” he said.

Referring to a past conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prof Yunus said he had urged Modi to ensure that Hasina refrains from addressing Bangladeshis from abroad in politically inflammatory ways.

“I simply said this: ‘If you want to host her, I can’t stop you. But please help us ensure she does not destabilize our country from your soil.’”

Prof Yunus is in London on a four-day official visit focused on strengthening economic ties and receiving the Harmony Award 2025 from King Charles III on June 12.