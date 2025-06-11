The unveiling of the book Kaler Abhijnan, a memorial book on local government circle panchayats and sarpanchs was held

The unveiling of the commemorative book Kaler Abhijnan, a book of anti-British Swadeshi movement and one-time socio-cultural figures Shriman Sanatan Das and Shriman Dinanath Das, the Sarpanch of Circle Panchayat No. 39 of Nabiganj Police Station (present Sylhet Division) during the British rule, and the distribution of the book of reading reaction were held. Today, Wednesday (June 11) afternoon, at the Sanatan-Dinanath Reading Room of ‘Bir Muktijoddha Shri Rabindra Chandra Das Library’ in Muktahar village of Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj district, the chief guest of the event was Md. Shoaib Ahmed, Deputy College Inspector of the National University, presided over by the President of Sanatan-Dinanath Kalyan Trust and retired Family Welfare Inspector Ratna Das. At the beginning of the meeting, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of Shriman Sanatan Das and Shriman Dinanath Das. Sanatan-Dinanth Kalyan Trust General Secretary Ratnadeep Das (Raju) moderated the meeting and special guests included former Chairman of Kargaon Union Parishad No. 7 Chaim Uddin, Principal of Dinarpur College Tanuj Roy, Librarian of Habiganj District Commissioner’s Office Md. Motaher Tarafdar, Headmaster of Haji Anjab Ali High School Riazul Karim Chowdhury Janu, Principal of Nabiganj Upazila School Kanchan Banik Upazila Project Officer (POJIP) Shakil Ahmed, Library Advisor of the freedom fighter Shri Rabindra Chandra Das Rasmohan Das, Former General Secretary of Nabiganj Press Club and President of Ideal Laboratory High School Salil Baran Das, Former Acting President of Nabiganj Press Club MM Mujibur Rahman, etc.

The speakers said – Shriman Sanatan Das and Shriman Dinanath Das were engaged in public service for a large part of their lives. Their role as Sarpanch of the Circle Panchayat of the local government, Swadeshi movement, and their role in preserving the cultural heritage of the area have taken their personalities to unique heights. These great deeds have immortalized the Sanatan-Dinanath brothers. That is why even after so many years of worldly death, they are still alive in their own glory.

It is worth mentioning that the memorial book Kaler Abhijan is a research work done by veteran journalist and writer Matiar Chowdhury and a skilled editorial board. The members of the editorial board are – writer and journalist Shah Atiqul Haque Kamali, poet and journalist Mohammad Golam Kibria, writer, researcher and blogger Shamsul Amin, organizer and social activist Jarnel Chowdhury Joni, journalist and lyricist Mujibur Rahman Mujib, writer and researcher Ratnadeep Das Raju. In addition to the biographies of Shriman Sanatan Das and Shriman Dinanath Das, the said memorial book also contains brief biographies of 120 circle panchayats of greater Sylhet and their Sarpanchs and Assistant Sarpanchs (Sarpanchayat/Members). No such book has been published before this on the biographies of this traditional institution of the local government system and the sarpanchs. The memorial book Kaler Abhijan will be a unique example of the local government system of greater Sylhet. Among others present at the meeting were Kajal Das, library board member Gautam Das, Pathak Forum president Debashish Das Ratan, organizing secretary Partha Das, co-organizing secretary Joy Das, members Sagar Das, Johnny Das, Anik Das, Gopal Das Jit, Deep Shekhar Das, Krira Forum general secretary Ripon Das Plavan and readers.